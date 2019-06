The North West Warriors have named a strong squad for next week’s Test Triangle Interprovincial Championship game against Leinster Lightning which starts at Bready on Monday (11am).

William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin and Stuart Thompson are back from injury and with Andrew Austin not yet ready to return, Head Coach Ian McGregor has an almost full strength panel to use.

A McBrine (Captain)

R Allen

A Gillespie

G Kennedy

G Hume

B Louw

W Porterfield

D Scanlon

S Thompson

C Young

B Rankin

D Rankin