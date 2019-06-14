Ollie Horgan looking for improvement at Pats



Finn Harps are on the road tonight playing St Patrick Athletic in the Premier Division at Richmond Park.

Caolan McAleer and Sean Boyd return but Mark Coyle is suspended for the game in Dublin.

After a recent disappointing run of results and with a two week break to come, Ollie Horgan is hoping to get something out of the game but they will have to improve….

Enda Coll will have LIVE updates on Highland this evening from St Pats v Finn Harps at Richmond Park. Kick Off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile Horgan has added to his squad by signing Shaun Fagan Doherty from Inishowen champions Grreencastle FC.

The highly rated midfielder was very influential in helping his side be the dominated team in Inishowen winning four trophies in the 18/19 season.