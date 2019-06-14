O’Fearraigh returned to the chair in Glenties

It’s as you were in the Glenties Municipal District, with Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O’Ferraigh returned as Cathaoirleach.

He says it’s a huge honour, but there is a lot to be done.

Councillor O’Fearraigh says there are numerous issues the six councillors must now work on as a collective………

That was echoed by the Leas Cathaoirleach, newly elected Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey.

Speaking as she enters her first term as Donegal County Councillor, she says she will use her position to fight for a fair share for Donegal……….