NW players on Ireland teams for World Games in Italy

A number of players from the north west have been included on Team Ireland’s football sides for the for 2019 World University Games in Naples Italy. next month.

Finn Harps John Kavanagh who is on loan from Cork City has been included in the men while Zoe Green who joins fellow Donegal girls Amber Barrett and Gemma McGuinness on the womens’s team.

Letterkenny man Johnny Loughrey will once again act as a physiotherapist.

Both teams will complete their preparations for the tournament with training camps in the University of Limerick before departing for Italy on Saturday 29th June.

Team Ireland Men’s Squad

Goalkeepers: David Coffey (UCC), Gavin Sheridan (UCD)

Defenders: Gordon Walker (UCC), John Kavanagh (UCC), Joseph Manley (TU Dublin), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway) Robert Slevin (UCC), Ronan Young (Queen’s University)

Midfielders: Anthony McAlavey (IT Carlow), Cillian Duffy (Maynooth University), David Hurley (UCC), Dean Kelly (IT Carlow), Michael Scott (TU Dublin), Pierce Phillips (UCC) Sean McSweeney (UL), Shane Daly-Butz (UCC)

Attackers: Alan O’Sullivan (IT Carlow), Simon Falvey (UCC)

Team Ireland Men’s Staff

Greg Yelverton (Head Coach), Luke Hardy (Assistant Coach), David Bourke (Goalkeeper Coach), Paul Walsh (Equipment Officer), Johnny Loughrey (Physiotherapist)

Team Ireland Women’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Amanda McQuillan (IT Carlow), Naoisha McAloon (TU Dublin)

Defenders: Chloe Mustaki (UCD), Ciara McNamara (UCC), Jessica Gargan (Quinnipiac University), Lauren Dwyer (IT Carlow), Lynn Craven (DCU), Sadhbh Doyle (NUI Galway), Shauna Fox (NUI Galway)

Midfielders: Ailbhe Clancy (DCU) Aislinn Meaney (NUI Galway), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (TU Dublin), Gemma McGuinness (Ulster University), Megan Smyth-Lynch (IT Carlow), Niamh Farrelly (DCU), Tiegan Ruddy (Central Connecticut State University), Zoe McGlynn (Letterkenny IT)

Attackers: Amber Barrett (DCU), Elle Rose O’Flaherty (NUI Galway), Lauren Kelly (Maynooth University)

Team Ireland Women’s Staff

David Connell (Head Coach), David Bell (Assistant Coach), Keith O’Halloran (Coach), Barbara Bermingham (Equipment Officer) Kathryn Fahy (Physiotherapist)

2019 FISU Summer Universiade Men’s Football – Group A Fixtures

05/07 Ireland v Republic of Korea, Stadio S. Mauro, 9pm (8pm Irish Time)

07/07 Ireland v Uruguay, Stadio Pinto, 6pm (5pm Irish Time)

2019 FISU Summer Universiade Women’s Football – Group C Fixtures

02/07 Ireland v Brazil, Stadio S. Mauro, 9pm (8pm Irish Time)

04/07 Republic of Korea v Ireland, Stadio S. Francesco, 6pm (5pm Irish Time)