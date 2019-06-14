Mayor & Deputy Mayor roles to be confirmed at AGMs today

Four of the five Municipal Districts in Donegal will hold their AGM today.

This is the first time the newly elected Councillors will sit in their Municipal Districts following last weeks AGM of Donegal County Council.

Following the Annual General Meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford on Friday last, four of the council’s five Municipal Districts will hold their AGMs this morning to elect Chairs and Vice Chairs for the year ahead.

Last week’s county council’s meeting saw the implementation of an inclusive pact, under which Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan was appointed Cathaoirleach, joined by fellow Independent Councillor Niamh Kennedy as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

As part of the inclusive pact agreed last week the Chairs and Vice Chairs of the Municipal Districts are to be elected today.

It looks as if Independents will take the Chair in the Letterkenny/ Milford area while Sinn Fein are due to take the top seat in the Glenties Municipal District and Fianna Fail in the Lifford/ Stranorlar MD.

It’s looking like Sinn Fein will take the lead in Donegal while in Inishowen which will hold its AGM on Monday, it is anticipated a Fianna Fail Councillor will become Cathaoirleach.

Despite boundary changes impacting the electoral areas of Milford, Letterkenny, South and North Inishowen, Milford and Letterkenny will sit as one as will Inishowen.