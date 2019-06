A meeting to elect a Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District has been adjourned in the absence of a seconder to elect Cllr John O’Donnell.

It had been widely anticipated that the Independent Cllr would be elected in straight forward manner.

However, when fellow Independent Cllr Kevin Bradley proposed O’Donnell for mayor, none of the remaining Cllrs seconded it.

The meeting had been adjourned for 15 mins, and is expected to resume at 12 noon.