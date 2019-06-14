Irish Water confirm measures to reduce congestion in L’Kenny

Irish Water has confirmed this afternoon that they are committed to re-establishing the left hand turn from Paddy Harte Road into the Pearse Road in Letterkenny in mid-July to facilitate two way traffic.

Businesses in the town yesterday said they were at their wits end as a result of the ongoing road works with a 30% downturn being reported.

Irish Water met with Councillors from the Letterkenny Municipal District this morning and outlined a number of traffic management measures which are to be implemented to facilitate the free movement of traffic around town.

Irish Water has committed to re-establishing the left hand turn from Paddy Harte Road into the Pearse Road in mid-July facilitating two way traffic.

The utility say they will also continue to work with An Garda Siochána to facilitate the free movement of traffic around the town while works on the sewer upgrade are also to be extended to Saturdays.

It has also been confirmed that the project will cease for the duration of the Donegal International Rally and the weekend of July 12.

Irish Water say it is committed to continuing to work with all stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of this essential upgrade.