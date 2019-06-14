High level discussions sought to progress Magee Medical School

There’s a major push to progress the long awaited Medical School at the Magee Campus of Ulster University.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Michaela Boyle is pressing for a meeting with David Sterling, the head of the Civil Service in Northern Ireland and key figures in the Department of Health.

She says there’s serious concern in the district at the lack of response from the Department of Health regarding the business case for the medical level school.

Mayor Boyle says Magee is ready, and in the context of the Derry and Strabane City Deal, progress is vital……………..