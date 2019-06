As a new Council term begins in earnest, there are further calls on Donegal County Council to consider the idea of streaming meetings live.

The neighbouring council in Derry / Strabane already use this technology and people in that area can see the debates live on their computer.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes the move would be in the best interest of transparency and community involvement.

He’s also urging the public to get on board with the idea: