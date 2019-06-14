Fears that Government ill prepared for ‘tough fisheries talks’

There are fears that the Government is not prioritising preparations for fisheries talks between the EU and UK post Brexit.

It follows this weeks dispute between the Scottish Government and Ireland over fishing rights to the waters around Rockall and the disputed claim of ownership to the rock itself.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the ongoing controversy makes it clear that talks in a post Brexit scenario will be tough to say the least.

He believes that the Taoiseach and his party colleagues need to be more proactive or Ireland will lose out: