A driver in the Kilmacrennan area is facing a 3 month ban after being caught speeding and drink driving.

The road policing unit at Letterkenny Garda station conducted a number of checkpoints over the past few days at different locations.

One driver in the Kilmacrennan area was detected travelling at 122kph in a 100kph zone.

The driver then subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Gardai have issued a fine to the driver and he now faces a 3 month ban.