Donegal farmers cause a stink with slurry spreading

Almost 250 complaints about farmers spreading slurry have been made over the past two years.

The complaints to county councils relate to both the smell and road conditions.

Donegal County Council was one of four local authorities across the state to record formal criticism with 12 complaints received.

Deputy Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, Caitriona Morrissey says it’s an evitable part of farming and says there’s a possibility that most of the complaints made could of have been from urban areas: