Dail told Donegal communities want to say no to mining permanently

The Dail has been told that communities in Donegal want to say no to mining permanently.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking during Leaders Questions where he raised the issue of mining issues in the county.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that formal letters withdrawing applications for prospective mining licences in the Glenfin area were received by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told Minister Richard Bruton that despite a mining licence application by Great Glen Resources being withdrawn, communities in Donegal remain vulnerable to prospecting with an open call for licence applications open until the end of this week.

He said, not only do communities in Donegal want to say no to Great Glen Resources, they want to say no to Mining permanently.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that the people of Donegal are seeking a commitment from Government to cease the granting of prospecting licences now and into the future.

He doesn’t believe the granting of a licence for the mining would be economically beneficial to Donegal or the State and in no way adheres to Part 2 of the Minerals Development Act 2015 which states the Minister must take into account the economic benefits to the region before a licence is granted.