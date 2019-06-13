HSE confirms LUH pathology lab full service will be returned

The HSE has confirmed that a recruitment drive to return the pathology lab at Letterkenny University Hospital to full service has commenced.

A letter had been issued to GPs and other medical professionals across Donegal informing them that the hospital was forced to outsource some tests to labs in Dublin due to insufficient staffing levels as a result of the HSE’s ongoing recruitment ban.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue received confirmation today that the positions have now been released and the outsourcing of pathology testing will be scaled down.

He says the position the hospital was left in is an unacceptable reflection of poor management on the part of the Government: