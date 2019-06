More than a million euro has been spent on PR for the new National Children’s Hospital.

Public relations firm Q4PR has been paid more than a million euro in consultancy fees since 2015.

It comes amid further warning that the cost of the National Children’s Hospital could top 2 billion euro.

Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there needs to be guarantees the cost won’t continue to skyrocket: