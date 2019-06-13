GAA Programme: Kevin Cassidy, John Lynch & Dom Corrigan

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme,Tom Comack is joined by former All-Star footballers Kevin Cassidy, Donegal and John Lynch, Tyrrone and former Fermanagh player and manager Dom Corrigan.

Kevin, John and Dom reflect the Ulster SFC semi-final and Donegal’s victory over Tyrone.

The three former stars will also look ahead at Donegal’s prospects in Sunday week’s Ulster final meeting with Cavan and Tyrone’s prospects in the All-Ireland Qualifiers…