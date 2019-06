The Education Minister is meeting with Irish people who are working in the education sector in the United Arab Emirates this week.

The majority of Irish teachers working in the Gulf say the quality of life is better and would recommend a career there.

Salaries, pay inequality, housing costs and a lack of permanent teaching posts are among the main barriers to returning home.

Minister Joe McHugh says he is in the UAE – not to recruit people to come home – but to keep communication lines open: