Donegal fisherman outlines the importance of Rockall fishery

As the row over fishing rights around Rockall continues, Donegal fishermen fear their business could be in jepordy.

Negotiations between the Irish and Scottish Governments are continuing after Scotland, last Friday threatened enforcement action against Irish fishing vessesls found to be within a 12 mile radius of Rockall.

Donegal fisherman Adrian McClenaghan who has been fishing at Rockall for the past 20 years fears if he was to be detained by the Scottish Navy it would have a huge impact on his business: