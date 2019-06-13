Creed must answer questions on Rockall – Mac Lochlainn

Marine Minister Michael Creed is being asked to come to the Seanad to clarify the role of senior members in the 2013 agreement between the British and Irish Governments, establishing a Single Maritime Boundary between their Exclusive Economic Zones and parts of their Continental Shelves.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says a consequence of that agreement is that, regardless of whether Ireland recognises British sovereignty over Rockall or not, it falls within the UK’s 200 mile EEZ.

Senator Mac Lochlainn also wants to know if the Scottish Government had commenced correspondence about Rockall during the progress of recent Sea Fisheries legislation……….