An Post announce ‘shock decision’ to close Kilcar Post Office

There are major fears over a potential threat to more post offices in Donegal after a decision by An Post to close Kilcar Post Office.

The move comes many months after the multiple closures of post offices throughout the county and further afield.

Kilcar Post Offices effectively serves the entire Parish of Kilcar , as there is no other Post Office within the district.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says this has undoubtedly shocked the local community and the chances of keeping it open seem even more unlikely than before: