“An Chruinne” deemed major success at Randox in Dungloe

Udaras na Gaeltachta says an initiative encouraging primary school pupils to take an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has been a major success.

The “An Chruinne” programme closed this week with a visit to Randox in Dungloe by pupils from Scoil Chroine.

Chief Executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says it’s important for Údarás na Gaeltachta and its client companies to encourage the Gaeltacht’s younger generation to move towards innovation, and spark an interest in these sectors through their native language.

With this is mind, he says this week’s ‘school to work day’ at Randox was a very important event at a time when these students are about to embark on their second level education.

He says on their tour of the facility they were able to see first-hand the various roles and career options that are, and will be, available in the Gaeltacht through science and engineering.

The An Chruinne programme introduces science in 6th class through visits such as the Randox one, and also classroom-based lessons through Irish.

Mr O’ hÉanaigh hopes it will inspire the next generation towards innovation and science, saying the youth of today are our future entrepreneurs and scientists, and they will create and develop the Gaeltacht of the future.”