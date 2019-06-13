21 year old arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

A 21 year old man has been arrested today in the Creggan area of Derry under the Terrorism Act.

The man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity including a paramilitary style assault which took place in the city on Friday last.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector Orr said: “Following searches in the Hollyhall Road area yesterday where a number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination, a further search was carried out this morning at a property in the Creggan area.

A 21 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity linked to a paramilitary style assault in the city.

On Friday last, June 7th a teenager was assaulted and found by police lying on the grass in the area of Hollyhall Road with the junction of Creggan Road.