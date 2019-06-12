Weapons & counterfeit goods seized in major cross border operation

A major cross border operation has resulted in a number of weapons and counterfeit goods being seized.

Detectives in Derry seized two assault rifles and one submachine gun in relation to the investigation into INLA criminality.

Gardai in Donegal conducted a follow up search which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit goods.

In total, seven searches were carried out under the Terrorism Act and PSNI were supported by HMRC officers during the operation.

As well as the weapons, a quantity of Class B drugs, counterfeit clothing and DVDs, approximately £13,000 in cash, phones, tablets, documentation, over 7000 illicit cigarettes and a quantity of hand-rolling tobacco were also seized.

Two men aged 44 and 43 were also arrested and are currently in police custody assisting detectives with their enquiries.

A further search was carried out in relation to the investigation in Derry area led by HMRC and supported by PSNI.

Gardai in Donegal subsequently seized around 60,000 illicit cigarettes, a large quantity of tobacco, a large quantity of counterfeit clothing, DVDs and other items including money were seized during the operation.

District Commander, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “The INLA in Derry and Strabane claim to be the protectors of their community, but the reality is that they use violence and intimidation to control and exploit those communities.

“Weapons like the ones seized today pose a threat to everyone and anyone who brings guns onto our streets does not care about our community. When a gun is fired there is no guarantee where the bullet could end up or who it could harm and the people of our city have seen the damage and devastation that this can cause.

“Through working closely with HMRC, An Garda Siochana and other partners, we will continue to tackle Paramilitarism. We know that the communities most affected by these groups support our ongoing efforts and I would appeal for anyone with information regarding criminality by paramilitary organisations to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”