Record scorers Hoban & Bradley meet at Finn Park

In the 1975-76 season Brendan Bradley set a new scoring record by registering 29 goals for Finn Harps in the League of Ireland. 42 years later Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban equalled that record in the the 2018 season with 29 goals. Patrick Hoban and Brendan Bradley pictured here before the Finn Harps/Dundalk game in Ballybofey on Saturday night.

One significant difference between the two men in regard to the 29 goals is that Brendan did it in 26 games. Patrick goals tally was achieved over 36 games.

Bradley, who celebrated his 70th birthday last Friday, is the League of Ireland’s record goalscorer with 235 goals. Brendan is also the top Finn Harps goalscorer ever with 181 goals.