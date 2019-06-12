North West 10k cheque presentations

The presentation of cheques to the three benefitting charities from last month’s North West 10k Run & Walk will take place on next Monday 17th June, at 7pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin has again thanked everyone who supported the 23rd North West Charity 10k and made it such a success.

The three benefitting charities who are looking forward to Monday evening’s cheque presentations, are the Little Angels Association, Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland.