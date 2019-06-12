New angling facility to be launched in Donegal

A new angling facility is to be launched in Donegal next week.

Minister Sean Canney will officiate the opening of the Creeslough & District Angling Association.

The facility, which is co-funded by Inland Fisheries Ireland through its National Strategy for Angling Development will see the improvement of angling access and infrastructure across Owencarrow River, Glen Lough and Lough na Tooey.

The angling project will also enable safe and easier access to the fishery for local people and it will support tourism to North Donegal.