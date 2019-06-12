LUH Pathology Lab forced to outsource some tests

It’s emerged that the pathology Lab at Letterkenny University Hospital has begun outsourcing some tests to labs in Dublin because they don’t have sufficient to offer a full service in-house.

A letter sent to GPs and other medical professionals who use the service makes it clear that the decision is related to the ongoing recruitment ban under which the HSE is operating, describing the number of unfilled posys as “significant”.

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue has criticised the government, saying the outsourcing of tests will lead to extra costs, as well as unnecessary delays……….