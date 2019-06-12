Jim McGuinness leaves Charlotte Independence

Jim McGuinness has been sacked as manager of Charlotte Independence.

The Glenties native took charge at the USL Championship club six months ago signing a three year contract at the time.

The Independence website confirmed the club and Jim had parted ways 14 games into the season.

They currently sit second from bottom with one win, six draws and seven defeats.

After a coaching role at Celtic and assistant manager with Beijing Guoan, the job in North Carolina was McGuinness’ first managerial position.

The club said they appreciated Jim McGuinness’ commitment to the organization during his time with the club.

“Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies – both of which we hope to continue moving forward,” said Jim McPhilliamy, Independence President and Managing Partner.

“As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club.”