Jason Quigley to defend NABF middleweight title

Jason Quigley (16-0, 12KOs) will defend his NABF middleweight title against Tureano Johnson (20-2-1, 14KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on July 18th.

Quigley-Johnson will be the main event of a Golden Boy Boxing on DAZN fight card.

Quigley defeated Glen Tapia in March 2017 to win the NABF middleweight strap and defended with a defeat of Freddy Hernandez in October 2018.

“It’s always exciting when there’s a belt on the line,” Quigley said.

“The belt is like a piece of furniture in the house and no-one will take it away easy. These are stepping stones to where I want to get and these are the belts that will help me get the one I really want.

“I was in LA recently and met with Golden Boy Promotions and we have a three-or-four-fight plan now to get to a world title.

“I’m on an amazing journey and to be possibly three fights away from a world title fight is so exciting things for everyone following me.

“Every professional boxer wants their hands on a belt. It’s brilliant to have a belt, but I’m searching and driving for world title belts.”

Quigley, who trains under Dominic Ingle in Sheffield, England, will fight for the seventh time as a professional at Fantasy Springs.

The Donegal native, managed by Sheer Sports Management in Los Angeles, believes his fight against Johnson will help put him under big spotlights.

He said: “I’m very excited where I’m going. I’m coming near the pinnacle of my career and this is the exciting part of it.

“I’m moving forward and progressing. I’m ready for action again. I’m excited now to get my title chase up and running.”