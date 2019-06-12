Home Help crisis hitting most vulnerable the hardest – Cope

A Donegal Deputy has described huge delays in the allocation of home help hours as ‘cruel’.

The latest figures from the HSE reveal that 6,310 people were on waiting lists for home help services at the end of April.

It’s also claimed that no new hours are being approved with only recycled hours becoming available from other patients who no longer use the service.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher families across Donegal are angry and frustrated with the Government’s approach to home help.

He believes that addressing this issue would have far reaching benefits to the health service: