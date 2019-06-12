Exploratory talks called ahead of SIPTU hospital strike

Talks between SIPTU, the HSE, and the Department of Public Expenditure are due to take place tomorrow ahead of planned industrial action by health support staff.

Letterkenny University Hospital is one of the facilities which will be affected with 10,000 workers set to strike next Thursday in a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

The Workplace Relations Commission has called both parties to talks tomorrow.

Health care assistants, porters, cleaners and chefs are among the staff that will strike.

Five further days of strike action are also planned.

Paul Bell of SIPTU says they don’t want to impact on health services…….