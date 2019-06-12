Declan Bonner – Clean bill of health ahead of Ulster Final

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has reported a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday weeks Ulster Final against Cavan in Clones.

Jason McGee and Caolan McGonagle trained on Wednesday evening in Letterkenny with the rest of the squad giving management the luxury of a full deck of players for the defence of their northern provincial title.

Declan says the players are looking forward to putting in the work ahead of another final…

The Donegal boss is also urging supporters to get the tickets ordered and purchased early for the game…