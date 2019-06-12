New measures proposed in relation to distribution of tips

Bars and restaurants could soon face new rules around how they handle tips.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to support a Sinn Fein Bill coming before the Seanad today which aims to give hospitality workers a legal right to their tips.

However, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says the government is bringing forward its own laws after a number of bills from the opposition.

The new laws would mean premises will be required to display their tips policy and whether the money goes directly to staff and will also protect against tips being put towards paying wages.

Senator MacLochlainn says this is an issue spreading right across the state and something that must be tackled urgently for the fairness of hospitality workers:

New laws approved by cabinet will also mean tips can’t be put towards paying the basic wage of employees.