Two Donegal companies on latest tax defaulters list

Revenue has imposed a 12 million euro tax bill on medical equipment supplier Eurosurgical.

The company is one of 62 named on the latest defaulters list to have reached settlements worth 21 million euro.

Today’s list covers the first three months of the year.

It shows Eurosurgical with an address in Churchtown in Dublin has been hit with a 12 million euro demand after a Revenue Audit case.

The company which is now in liquidation has owes more than 6 million euro in interest and penalties as well as more than 5 million in tax.

Eurosurgical was featured in a Prime Time Docmentary last year over alleged breaches of hospital procurement. The settlement is by far the largest in today’s defaulters list.

10.9 million of the money owed has not been paid – its one of three settlements unpaid as of the end of March.

Overall 2 of today’s published settlements are for more than one million and 4 are worth more than half a million.

Revenue says these published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

There were two Donegal settlements recorded on today’s list.

Holmes Service Station Ltd of Station Road, Mountcharles paid just under €42,000 in tax and penalties in respect of an underdeclaration of tax, while Moo-Licious Foods of Glencrow, Moville paid just over €96,000, also in respect of under-declared tax.