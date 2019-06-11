Taoiseach urged to clarify position on fur farming

The Taoiseach and Fine Gael are being urged to clarify their position on fur farming.

Currently, they are the only party in the Dail that hasn’t backed Solidarity’s Bill to ban fur farming in Ireland.

Tazetta fur farm in Glenties is the only farm in Donegal currently in operation.

Minister Michael Creed has 20 days left to produce a ministerial order to implement a ban or Solidarity is to push forward with a Bill which they believe will clearly pass.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says it’s time for Ireland to catch up with the rest of Europe: