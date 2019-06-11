Second person claims medical file found on High Road, L’Kenny

An investigation has been launched by Letterkenny University Hospital after a patient’s medical files were found dumped in a park.

The documents belonging to an elderly woman were discovered by a family in Bernard McGlinchey Park, near the hospital.

Last month medical files were also found on the streets of Cork and Drogheda.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says another person came forward today to say that their file was found earlier this year in the High Road area of Letterkenny: