The Republic of Ireland will go into the summer top of Group D in the Euro 2020 qualifiers following their 2-0 defeat of Gibraltar at Lansdowne Road last night.

David McGoldrick’s 27th minute shot came off Joseph Chipolina for the opening goal, before Robbie Brady secured all 3 points in stoppage time.

The win puts the Boys in Green on 10 points after 4 games ahead of the visit of Switzerland in September.

Skipper Seamus Coleman says there’s work to be done, despite the win…