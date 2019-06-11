Rosses Irish-Language Plan to be presented at public meetings

A series of public meetings are to be held to present the draft of the Rosses Irish-Language Plan.

The Rosses Language Planning Committee have been working over the past two years to prepare a plan for promoting Irish language in the area, in accordance with the requirements of the Gaeltacht Act 2012.

The meetings being held next Monday in Dungloe and on Tuesday in Maghery is an opportunity for locals to view the recommendations set out in the plan before it goes to Udaras na Gaeltachta for approval.

Language Planning Consultant Ben Ó Ceallaigh says its about strengthening and expanding the use of the language that already exists in the Rosses: