Marshal Training For Donegal International Rally

Ahead of next weeks Joule Donegal International Rally, the Donegal Motor Club are hosting a marshals training night this Thursday night the 13th of June in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Training will be provided by Motorsport Ireland and is recommended for both seasoned marshals and anyone interested in trying marshaling for the first time.

After completing the course on Thursday night, you will be awarded a licence. If you have completed 5 days of marshaling by July you will be submitted to a Motorsport Ireland draw were there are some fantastic prizes. It is compulsory to have completed the training to be in the draw.

Marshaling is a fantastic way to get involved in the sport and you get the opportunity to meet many other like-minded individuals. It is also a great course for competitors as it will give them an insight from the other side of the sport.

All marshals that have assisted Donegal Motor Club already are asked to attend on the night and get their licence, but it is open to everyone.

Come along on Thursday night to the Mount Errigal Hotel for 7.30pm for an informative and very useful night.