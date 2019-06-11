Investigation launched after medical files found in local park

The Saolta Hospital Group has confirmed a full investigation into the discovery of a medical file in a Letterkenny park will be carried out.

The file, containing sensitive medical records of an elderly woman, a patient of Letterkenny University Hospital, was found at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

In a statement, Saolta says; ‘Letterkenny University Hospital will be fully investigating this incident to establish how it occurred.’

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says a number of serious questions need to be answered by Saolta: