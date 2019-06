Gardai are investigating an alleged incident at Dreenan, Ballybofey on last Tuesday June 4th, in which a man made a suspicious approach towards a female adult who was out walking.

Gardai say the man, who was travelling in a blue hatchback style car, stopped and asked for directions.

Gardai say if anyone is approached by a male in a similar style car and they feel in any way uneasy then the matter should be reported to Gardai in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.