Fair Deal scheme changes to include farms & businesses

It’s hoped an overhaul of the ‘Fair Deal’ scheme will reduce the burden of nursing home fees on farm families and small business owners.

Under the current system, these families have to set aside 7.5 percent of the value of their land or business every year to fund a place for their parents in a home.

According to the Irish Independent, under the changes, this will be capped at three years – but in order to qualify, a member of the family must have worked on the farm or business for three out of the previous five years.

And before a parent enters a nursing home, their successor must commit to staying on at the farm or business for the next six years.