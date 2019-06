The Errigal Arts Festival has been described as a major economic boost to the county.

This year’s festival was officially launched at Rockhill House Estate with events officially getting underway from the 10th to 28th July.

In one of her very first engagements, Newly-elected Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Niamh Kennedy launched the 2019 festival programme.

Cllr Kennedy says the far reaching benefits of the festival cannot be measured: