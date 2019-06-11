Electric Ireland Ambassador Karl Lacey on his GAA life

Donegal’s preparations for the Ulster Final tussle with Cavan on Sunday 23rd June will already be in full motion.

Donegal were emphatic winners over Tyrone last Saturday while Cavan reached the final by beating Armagh after a replay.

Donegal’s most decorated footballer, Karl Lacey has been named on the panel for the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards.

Now in its third year, the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards is a cornerstone of Electric Ireland's sponsorship of the GAA All Ireland Minor Championship.

Speaking to Oisin Langan at Monday’s launch, Karl spoke about his time as a minor, working on the Donegal coaching team and looking ahead to another Ulster Final…