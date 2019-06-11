Efforts continuing to de-escalate tension over Rockall – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that discussions are continuing between the Irish and Scottish governments to de-escalate the tensions over Rockall, with the Scottish government threatening to challenge any Irish vessels fishing in the waters around the rock.

The issue was raised during the Order of Business by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who asked Mr Varadkar what discussions he had had at EU level and with the Scottish authorities on the issue.

Mr Varadkar said discussions are continuing in both areas, and repeated the government’s view that no-one can claim sovereignty over Rockall and the waters around it……….