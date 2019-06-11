Ciaran Coll signs extension at Derry City

Ciaran Coll has signed a one year contract extension at Derry City which will keep him at the club for the 2020 season.

The former Finn Harps man scored his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at Shamrock Rovers at the weekend and has been in impressive form at left back in this campaign.

And City have also confirmed that they have reached agreement with Colchester united to extend the loan deal to keep front man Junior.

City are next in action on Friday night when they take on Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville in a friendly at the Brandywell