All-Ireland Qualifier venues and times confirmed

Corrigan Park is set to host the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier between Antrim and Kildare on Saturday week.

The G-A-A say the Belfast venue will be subject to an inspection ahead of the fixture which will have a 3pm throw-in.

Derry’s match against Laois will be at Owenbeg at 5pm with Longford’s match against Tyrone at the same time at Pearse Park.

There’s a 6pm start time for Westmeath’s clash with Limerick in Mullingar and the meeting of Leitrim and Clare at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The all-Ulster clash between Monaghan and Armagh will be played at 7pm at Clones with Down hosting league champions Mayo at the same time in Newry.

Offaly’s match against Sligo will be played at O’Connor Park at 2pm on Sunday June 23rd.