Roof repair works sanctioned for Scoil Naomh Bríd Na Dúnaibh

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced Scoil Naomh Bríd Na Dúnaibh is to get important repair works to the roof of the school.

Minister McHugh said: “I am very happy to be able to announce this work has been given the go-ahead. It was vitally important that the repairs were sanctioned as they were badly needed. I saw first-hand how essential these works were. And the school are also preparing for new windows and doors to be fitted thanks to the excellent Summer Works scheme so, all in all, the improvements will make a huge difference.

“It will ensure a better future for the school and the local community. Rural schools and small schools are at the very heart of communities up and down the country and support for them is support for the families living in the area.”

Minister McHugh confirmed that the Department of Education Building Unit approved emergency works at Scoil Naomh Bríd in order for essential repairs to be carried out on the roof.