Rob Heffernan pays tribute to Patsy McGonagle

Rob Heffernan was one of the many guests at the launch of Patsy McGonagle’s book on Monday evening at the Finn Valley Centre.

“Relentless – A Race Through Team” is the autobiography of Patsy that looks back over his time involved in sport which seen the Finn Valley man manage Irish athletics teams for 25 years.

McGonagle was Irish manager when Heffernan won gold in the men’s 50k race walk at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

They have gone through the highs and lows of championship athletics together.

The Cork native paid tribute to Patsy when he spoke with Oisin Kelly…