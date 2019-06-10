Proud night for Patsy McGonagle

A large crowd joined Patsy McGonagle in the Finn Valley Centre on Monday for the launch of his autobiography “Relentless – A Journey Through Time”.

McGonagle was Irish athletics team manager for 25 years, during which time he led the cream of Irish track and field into 4 Olympic Games, 6 World Championships and 6 European Championships.

In his time in charge, Ireland came home with 2 Olympic medals, 9 World medals and 27 European medals.

Speakers on the night included Finn Valley club mates Neil Martin and Shaun Carlin, special guest was Rob Heffernan while tributes were paid on video from the likes of David Gilllick, Jason Quigley, Sonia O’Sullivan, Ricki Sims and Sebastian Coe.

While travelling the world Patsy never lost sight of his home county, he built Finn Valley Athletics Club into a world class facility, and twice served as a coach and selector with the Donegal senior football team.

An emotional Patsy told Oisin Kelly he was overwhelmed by the turnout…